Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,531 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 167.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 92,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

ACC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

