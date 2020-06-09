Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $265.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.