Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

HON stock opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

