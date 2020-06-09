Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,616,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

