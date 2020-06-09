Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PGR stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

