Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 290.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,339 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

