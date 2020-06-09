Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Shares of ROK opened at $222.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.