Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after buying an additional 70,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,913,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

