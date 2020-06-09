Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.86 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,774 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

