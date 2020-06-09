Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $217.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.17. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

