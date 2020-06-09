Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $417.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

