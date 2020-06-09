Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 643.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after buying an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

