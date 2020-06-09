Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 3.95. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.