Wells Fargo & Co Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 153.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,802,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 130.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 831,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 470,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,140,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,203,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

