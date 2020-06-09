WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

WEICY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

WEICY stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (WEICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.