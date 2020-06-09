Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

