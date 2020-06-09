Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZO. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

HZO opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 13,399.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,662 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

