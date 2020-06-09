Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

