Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 375 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.