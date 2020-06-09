Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 30,509 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

VTR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 371,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,907. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

