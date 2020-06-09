Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.