Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $411,376,000 after purchasing an additional 227,073 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,749 shares of company stock valued at $64,715,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $174.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,617. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.83, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

