Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 646,429 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,755 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

