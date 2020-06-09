Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 471.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

