Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.32. 108,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,026,786. The company has a market cap of $557.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $205.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

