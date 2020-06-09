Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 272,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

