Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

