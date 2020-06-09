Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lessened by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

