VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.36.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

