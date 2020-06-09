Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 64 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 18,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virco Mfg. news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue bought 15,378 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $48,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

