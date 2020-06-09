VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2,005.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in VF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. 312,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

