VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in VF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VF stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,461. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

