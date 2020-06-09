Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.94. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

