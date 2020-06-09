Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

VEC opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

