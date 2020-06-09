Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,485 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 389,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.