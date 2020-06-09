Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

