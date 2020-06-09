Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 174,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

