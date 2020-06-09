ValuEngine Upgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 225,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

