ValuEngine Lowers StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BANX stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.62. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

