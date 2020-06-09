ValuEngine Lowers StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BANX stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.62. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.92.
StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.
About StoneCastle Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
See Also: What is operating income?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.