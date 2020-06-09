Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

