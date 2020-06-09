Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. 47,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

