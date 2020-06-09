Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VALE. UBS Group raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Vale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

VALE opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 281.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 63.7% during the first quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

