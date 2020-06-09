United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 152,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,816,000 after buying an additional 355,098 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 339,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 1,508,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,001. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

