United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 1,508,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

