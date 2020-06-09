United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.85-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.85-1.45 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UNFI opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

