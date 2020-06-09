Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.09 ($55.16).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

