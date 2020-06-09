Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lessened by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. 933,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,469. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

