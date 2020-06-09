TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) vs. PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Financial Contrast

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TUI AG/ADR and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI AG/ADR 2 2 1 0 1.80 PARKSON RETAIL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI AG/ADR -0.53% -2.89% -0.58% PARKSON RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TUI AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PARKSON RETAIL/ADR has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI AG/ADR $21.36 billion 0.19 $469.64 million $0.40 8.75 PARKSON RETAIL/ADR $727.27 million 0.33 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PARKSON RETAIL/ADR.

Summary

TUI AG/ADR beats PARKSON RETAIL/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It operates 46 stores and 1 shopping mall in 30 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates under the Parkson brand name. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services; and produces food products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

