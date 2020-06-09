Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Trinity Biotech worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

