Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 73,580 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

